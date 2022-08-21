Former Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear is having a big NFL preseason

The Buffalo Bills might be the best team in the NFL. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills arguably have the NFL’s top offense. And through two preseason games, the Bills look ready for the regular season. The Bills have scored 69 points through two games.

One player having a big preseason for the Bills is an undrafted rookie running back named Raheem Blackshear. Does that name sound familiar to Virginia Tech fans? It should. Blackshear spent the previous two seasons in Blacksburg after beginning his college football career at Rutgers.

In two years with the Hokies, Blackshear appeared in 24 games, making 13 starts. He rushed for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hokies while also catching 43 passes for 403 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Blackshear went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. But, Virginia Tech fans know Blackshear belongs in the NFL, and his work in the preseason is showing everyone why.

All of Raheem Blackshear’s touches.



In his NFL debut in the first preseason game, Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns while also catching four passes for 60 yards. In the second preseason game, Blackshear rushed for 58 yards, averaging almost 12 yards per attempt, and also finished with two receptions for 21 yards.

The Bills have a deep backfield that also features another rookie in third-round pick James Cook. Yet, Blackshear is making a name for himself. Whether it is for the Bills or someone else, Blackshear will find himself on an NFL roster in 2022.