Virginia Tech football: Hokies lose talented freshman TE Benji Gosnell for the season

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry revealed more unfortunate injury news on Wednesday. Four-star freshman tight end Benji Gosnell and walk-on linebacker Matt Johnson would miss the 2022 college football season due to injury.

“We were really excited about both those guys,” Pry said per David Cunningham of Tech Sideline. “Matt was going to contribute on special teams, and Benji was going to provide some good depth at tight end. He’s got a bright future here.”

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Gosnell was a four-star recruit from Carroll County High School in Hillsville. His family moved to Virginia before his senior season. Gosnell previously played at East Surry High in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina.

Gosnell was Brent Pry’s first commitment after taking over as head coach late last year. Gosnell was down to North Carolina (where his older brother Stephen played) and Virginia Tech. It was a big win for Pry. Gosnell had an impressive offer list. The timing is unfortunate for Gosnell, who suffered a knee injury during his senior season.

After Benji Gosnell committed, Stephen Gosnell transferred to the Hokies and is expected to be a key reserve for Virginia Tech this season.

Johnson is a redshirt junior from Glen Allen, Virginia, who played high school football at Deep Run High School.

We here at Gobbler Country wish a speedy recovery to Benji and Matt.