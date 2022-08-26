Virginia Tech Hokie Sports News and Updates from Gobbler Country

Football News

It’s back! We saw the Lunch Pail walk off the field with Bud at the beginning of the 2019 Wake Forest game. We had hoped the attitude hadn’t gone away, but it’s undeniable that after that game, the defense had its serious ups and downs - where too many downs were recorded.

I guess when Brent Pry came back, JC and PP Stuck around that it became obvious that something was missing from the picture. Well guess what it was, and I won’t let you have more than one guess.

All Hokies welcome back the LPD, now I’ll have to dig my maroon Lunch Pail Jacket out of the storage closet. Thanks to Coach Pry for bringing back a symbol of hard work and attitude to the field.

Dax Takes Us on a Tour

Ever wondered what a is like during fall camp?



Dax (@ChiefDax_25) has got you covered



(» @CoxComm) pic.twitter.com/15645jVKlG — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 26, 2022

Grant Wells is Getting Some Attention

Perhaps a hint of things to come? You don’t make these unless someone is seriously taking notice. And the rumors are strong enough that this committee thinks that this offense is going to sling it around.

More Watch Lists and this time for the LPD

Dax and Tizzy are grabbing some Senior Bowl invitation attention which means next level attention, too. Stay focused guys but congratulations for the notice.

Coaches and Staff also Get Noticed

Just don’t get any ideas there, Mike. We need you to stick around for a while.

Women’s Soccer

The Women’s Soccer season has already started, and the Hokies played their third game against the Delaware Blue Hens who were also 1-0-1. Hokies are now 2-0-1.

Hokies take down the Blue Hens, 2-0!

Tech is 2-0-1 #Hokies ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tftC0xDM7H — Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) August 26, 2022

Congratulations on the great start!

Here’s a little highlight from a first goal of the season.

Sophie Maltese scores her first goal of the season. Hokies lead 2-0. 19:45 left in the second #Hokies pic.twitter.com/4mkZ1GYHTk — Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) August 26, 2022

Men’s Soccer also Started

This time the result was a bit disappointing with Tech searching to put something in the goal, and Grand Canyon managing to do it once in the second half. With no real “Friendlies” as game speed warmups it’s going to be a difficult start. Next up is UCLA so the level of competition in the tournament goes up.

Nobody said it was going to be easy



Great opportunity to bounce back on Sunday night at No. 23 UCLA.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/9KzGWsDq4p — Virginia Tech Men’s Soccer (@HokiesMSoccer) August 26, 2022

That’s the review for the week. We have exactly 7 days left before the kickoff in Norfolk. The podcast will be up by tomorrow, so we’ll be talking about that and more.

