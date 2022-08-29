Former Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured in Giants’ preseason finale

Every time former Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks like he is about to win a starting quarterback job in the NFL, bad luck seems to follow him.

Taylor signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants this offseason to serve as Daniel Jones’ backup. While he was technically signed to serve as the backup, perhaps no quarterback in the NFL has a more tenuous hold on their starting job than Jones.

Through two weeks of the preseason, Taylor looked like New York’s top quarterback under new head coach Brian Daboll. Unfortunately, Taylor suffered a back injury in the Giants’ preseason finale against the New York Jets.

The good news is that Daboll said after the game, Taylor would be fine.

“He should be OK,” Daboll said per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I don’t think there is anything. He just landed hard and talked to him at halftime.”

The initial thought when Taylor went down was “oh no, not again.”

Remember when Taylor was expected to be the Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback in 2020 when the team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, paving the way for Justin Herbert? Or, how Taylor was supposed to start for the Texans last season but injured his hamstring and spent almost two months on injured reserve?

Hopefully, Daboll is right, and Taylor doesn’t miss any time. As we know, Jones is on a short leash, meaning Taylor may actually receive the opportunity he deserves with the Giants in 2022.