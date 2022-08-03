Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry talks the first practice, a position change and more

One day after the Virginia Tech Hokies opened fall camp, head coach Brent Pry met with the media. It is Pry’s first time meeting with the media during fall camp. The coach covered a number of topics such as how he wasn’t pleased with his team’s first practice on Tuesday but saw an improvement on Wednesday.

“A lot of things yesterday that weren’t good enough, that were disappointing a little bit,” Pry said per Evan Watkins of 247Sports. “The entire team, particularly the defense, battled back today and had a good day. I just talked to the guys, and there is adversity on day one for some guys and certain units; there is adversity on day two; that’s what camp is all about. They have to keep preparing and keep working through the adversity for the improvement.”

While Pry was disappointed with the overall effort from day one, he was pleased with the offense, particularly at quarterback.

“I was very pleased yesterday with the operation, and the grasp and I thought the quarterbacks threw the ball really well yesterday,” Pry said. “They knew where things were going to be.”

The battle at quarterback remains a two-way battle between a pair of transfers in Grant Wells (Marshall) and Jason Brown (South Carolina). All indications coming out of spring practice seemed to indicate it was Wells’ job to lose. But Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen will make him earn it.

Pry also discussed a position change Wednesday. Former safety Keonta Jenkins moved from safety to linebacker in the offseason, and he is a player Pry is excited about. Jenkins was a part of the 2020 recruiting class and immediately became a starter in Virginia Tech’s secondary. In two years with the Hokies, Jenkins has appeared in a total of 20 games with three starts.

“He’s a long guy,” Pry said courtesy of Andy Bitter of The Athletic. “Really good speed. Particularly when you move him from safety to linebacker, he’s got a lot of DB qualities. And he’s learning the linebacker traits that are going to be necessary, but the spot he’s playing for us is kind of a hybrid. He’s got to have both sets in his toolbox. He’s a guy I’m most excited about as far as position changes.”

Jenkins also switched numbers in the offseason and will wear the iconic No. 7 jersey Michael Vick made famous.

Pry has always coached linebackers, so he saw some special traits in Jenkins. For him to be this excited about Jenkins’ potential is a positive.

Fall camp continues on Thursday, and we’ll keep you posted on the latest happenings around Virginia Tech football.