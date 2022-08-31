Virginia Tech Hokies DB, Brion Murray, Suspended for Season Opener

The Virginia Tech Hokies roster took another hit today when redshirt senior, Brion Murray, was suspended for, at least, the VT opener against the Old Dominion Monarchs. This information comes on the heels of the revelation that explosive Hokie RB, Malachi Thomas, would not be playing in Norfolk on Friday.

The Roanoke Times reported that Murray was arrested due to a misdemeanor fugitive arrest charge associated with several traffic violations occurring in Maryland earlier this year.

Virginia Tech head coach, Brent Pry, described the incident as, “a lesson for the whole team,” and explained how the program aims to provide resources for the players to avoid similar issues.

The 5’10”, 190-pound, defensive back transferred to VT from Coffeyville Community College and has played for the Hokies since 2019. During his time with the Fighting Gobblers, Murray has played in 31 games and had nine starts where he collected three interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 55 total tackles. This year he challenged Armani Chatman for a starting cornerback spot and was listed on the ODU game depth chart as, “Armani Chatman or Brion Murray,” indicating the strength of his performance during camp this year.

Virginia Tech has released its Week 1 depth chart pic.twitter.com/tOSmZ800n9 — michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) August 30, 2022

We can expect redshirt freshmen Elijah Howard to back up Chatman Friday night. Hopefully, Murray will learn from his situation and find his way back to the field, and best of luck to Elijah!

GO HOKIES!!!