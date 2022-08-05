Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey is BACK!

Finally, Back on the Air Again!

Our sound editor and producer took a year journey half-way around the world to teach English to Korean students. She’s back with us to make our meager efforts in discussing Hokie sports topics possible.

We re-launch Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey with Jay Johnson joining us as a regular co-host and a new format that has been expanded to roughly 30 minutes. We’ll be talking up the major events on Fridays, and when the season gets going, we’ll be doing a 15-minute game wrap around Tuesday.

So, listen in, hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed being back to do it.

The previews are still coming in so keep up as we talk about them.

GO HOKIES!!!!