Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey is BACK!

Well folks, we are back and talking again! It’s been a bit over a year, and Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey is back on the air and jawing about Virginia Tech Sports. This episode Bryan, Jay, and John get welcomed back into the mix, and start up with a first review of football. Tune in and listen. GO HOKIES!!!

By Mighty Fahvaag, Bryan D. Manning, and jayjohnson09
The Hokie Bird is Thrilled that Talking Turkey is back and so are we.
John Schneider - SB Nation (file)

Finally, Back on the Air Again!

Our sound editor and producer took a year journey half-way around the world to teach English to Korean students. She’s back with us to make our meager efforts in discussing Hokie sports topics possible.

We re-launch Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey with Jay Johnson joining us as a regular co-host and a new format that has been expanded to roughly 30 minutes. We’ll be talking up the major events on Fridays, and when the season gets going, we’ll be doing a 15-minute game wrap around Tuesday.

So, listen in, hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed being back to do it.

The previews are still coming in so keep up as we talk about them.

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

GO HOKIES!!!!

