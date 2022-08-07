Virginia Tech football: Hokies land Canadian pass rusher

The Virginia Tech Hokies added another intriguing athlete to their 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when Canadian edge rusher Ishmael Findlayter officially pledged to the Hokies.

Findlayter is a three-star prospect from Toronto who recently visited Virginia Tech, where he worked out for coaches. Virginia Tech offered Findlayter after seeing him, and after mulling it over, he didn’t wait too long to commit to the Hokies.

At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Findlayter has outstanding size. There’s no question that once coaches saw his size and length, they saw a player whose best football was ahead of him.

Findlayter plays high school football for Clarkston North and is the top football prospect in Ontario.

He spoke to Evan Watkins of 247Sports about his commitment to the Hokies, citing the coaching staff as a major reason for his pledge.

“The coaching staff,” Findlayter said. ”I really believe I can become the player I aspire to be under their coaching, and the facilities and school was amazing.”

You love to hear players cite the coaching staff as a reason for their commitment. Finding players like Findlayter is how Virginia Tech first rose to prominence under Frank Beamer. That doesn’t mean Findlayter becomes a star, but you love taking chances with talented, coachable kids with his measurables.

Findlayter is commitment No. 18 in VT’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 36 in the nation.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Ishmael.