Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey: Episode 5 ODU Preview and Poll

IT’S HOKIE FOOTBALL TIME!

Game 1 of 2022 is here!!! Well, unfortunately and with some odd scheduling it’s “there” this season. The Hokies have traveled to Norfolk to tee it up against the the newly migrated to the Sun Belt Conference ODU Monarchs.

There are lots of factors in play. And we’ll be talking about them.

Chamarri Conner

The words from Coach Foster tells the story of the return. Head Coach Brent Pry was a Hokie Graduate Assistant at the birth of the Lunch Pail, and fully intended that it should return to the field with the Hokie defense, and the Hokies as an entire team. A tradition renewed in honor must be upheld. Coach Foster is wholeheartedly agreeing.

There is a whole lot to talk about, so join Bryan, Jay, and John to Talk some Turkey

Now It’s Your Turn

Tell us how you feel about the ODU Game.

Poll How do you think things will go? Everyone is shocked, Tyler Bowen and Grant Wells light it up, the LPD is back, and the Tech game is huge beating the spread and blowing by a 50 O/U

It’s a grinder with both defenses getting stops the score is low. It’s a defensive play that determines the game. Tech wins in a close one within the spread and well under a 50 O/U

Tech is still not there, Wells struggles with rhythm and accuracy, the Defense gets stops but not enough. ODU eases past Tech on a final drive that nips the Hokies still under the O/U

Tech’s going to win. Who cares about the points or the Over Under? It’s Football and The Hokies are playing opponents instead of each other. GO HOKIES!!! vote view results 17% Everyone is shocked, Tyler Bowen and Grant Wells light it up, the LPD is back, and the Tech game is huge beating the spread and blowing by a 50 O/U (10 votes)

21% It’s a grinder with both defenses getting stops the score is low. It’s a defensive play that determines the game. Tech wins in a close one within the spread and well under a 50 O/U (12 votes)

12% Tech is still not there, Wells struggles with rhythm and accuracy, the Defense gets stops but not enough. ODU eases past Tech on a final drive that nips the Hokies still under the O/U (7 votes)

48% Tech’s going to win. Who cares about the points or the Over Under? It’s Football and The Hokies are playing opponents instead of each other. GO HOKIES!!! (27 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

We’ll Let the Team Tell Hokie Nation How They Feel About Heading to Norfolk to Open

Time to Get the Game Day Goodies Ready

The Game Thread will be up at 7:00 pm EDT on Friday 2 September. Join us for Jay’s gifs, venting, virtual high-fives, and a bit of chat back and forth.

GO HOKIES!!!!