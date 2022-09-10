Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Hokies lead 17-3 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies lead the Boston College Eagles 17-3 at halftime. Boston College received the opening kick, and quarterback Phil Jurkovec was intercepted on BC’s first possession by Virginia Tech cornerback Armani Chatman. Chatman returned the ball deep in BC territory to set up a short Jalen Holston touchdown run.

The Hokies went for it on 4th down twice on their first scoring drive and converted.

Tech’s defense continued to dominate as the Eagles didn’t get their first down until their final drive in the first half, ending with a field goal.

Virginia Tech’s second touchdown came on a Keshawn King 65-yard touchdown run. Kicker William Ross drilled a 49-yard field goal for VT’s other points.

Outside of King’s TD run, there was very little to be excited about. Quarterback Grant Wells completed 7 of 13 passes for 49 yards. King had 64 yards on four attempts. As a team, the Hokies rushed 81 yards on 20 attempts.

Jurkovec completed nine of 19 passes for 45 yards. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers caught two passes for 26 yards. As a team, Boston College has rushed for nine yards on 14 attempts.