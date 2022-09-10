Virginia Tech dominates Boston College in 27-10 win

Brent Pry picked up his first win as head coach as his Virginia Tech Hokies dominated the Boston College Eagles 27-10 on Saturday night in Blacksburg.

The good news began early for the Hokies when cornerback Armani Chatman intercepted Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec and returned it deep into Eagles’ territory. After going for it — and converting — on two fourth downs — senior running back Jalen Holston punched it in to give the Hokies an early 7-0 lead.

Tech’s defense continued to do its part, forcing multiple three-and-outs. The Hokies’ offense was quiet for the most part until junior running back Keshawn King took a handoff and went 65 yards for the touchdown to give the Hokies a 17-0 lead.

The Eagles didn’t pick up their first first down until their final drive of the first half. BC would end the half with a field goal and went into halftime down 17-3.

Virginia Tech fans were nervous in the third quarter as Boston College finally put together a good drive and finished it with a touchdown.

Not to worry, as Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells had his best drive when the Hokies needed him the most. Wells found wide receiver Kaleb Smith along the right sideline for a 43-yard gain. Shortly after, Wells found Smith again for a short touchdown, and the Hokies were back up by 14.

Virginia Tech added another field goal to make it 27-10.

Wells completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 140 yards and one touchdown. He did not turn the ball over. Virginia Tech combined to rush for 144 yards and two touchdowns. King led the way with 64 rushing yards and Holston finished with 48 yards.

Virginia Tech’s defense held the Eagles to 155 total yards, including only four rushing yards on 26 attempts. Jurkovec completed 16 of 29 passes for 144 yards, with one interception and one touchdown. He was sacked five times, although that is unofficial. It felt like he was sacked 10 times. Senior defensive end TyJuan Garbutt lived in the BC backfield.

Congrats to the Hokies and Coach Pry on his first win. Next week, the Hokies host Wofford from Lane Stadium.