Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry has a message to Hokie Nation

Brent Pry picked up his first win as a head coach on Saturday night when his Virginia Tech Hokies dominated the Boston College Eagles, 27-10.

After the game, Pry was emotional, even admitting he had to stop and take it all in after the game. The Hokies looked like an old-school Bud Foster-coached defense, which was not a surprise considering Foster is one of Pry’s mentors.

Now 1-1, the Hokies are home next week and host Wofford before West Virginia comes to town on a Thursday night.

Pry is not the type of guy who takes all the credit or throws anyone under the bus. He’s also not shy about how happy he is to be at Virginia Tech and what Hokie Nation means to the program. And he posted a video after the game thanking Hokie Nation.

How can you not love this guy?