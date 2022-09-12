A View from the Sidelines: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles - 2022

On the Sideline for the First Time in Two Seasons!

With all of the restrictions lifted, and the new staff looking to get the press presence back up to normal game day compliments, Gobbler Country received credentials for the first time in two seasons. It’s been a difficult time for everyone, and certainly those of us who cover Hokie sports were affected by the tightened restrictions. This season, we received our first hang tags for the Press Box and the Sideline for photography. We appreciate the confidence and the opportunity to present our work to you from a live perspective.

The Weather was not the Greatest

Blacksburg is, what it is, and sometimes the old relable of “Bleaksburg” manages to creep back into the vocabulary. It was a light to moderate “mountain drizzle” and relatively cool for the entire game. For those of us who work the field, Lane is famous for sort of deflecting light rain away from the edge areas in the bowl of the stadium. It falls mostly on the folks in the stands and out in the middle of the field, but the sidelines are often spared the heaviest part of the drenching. (That doesn’t go for full on downpour rain, however, just mountain misty drizzle.)

The first game of the Brent Pry Era was looking like it could be a mild bust as an opening game. Happily, the crowds just brought their rain gear and their fresh attitudes. The parking lots were packed with tailgaters, and the stands began to fill up relatively early. Hokie Nation wanted a fresh start and figured it was collectively going to welcome it with open arms.

The Players Looked Intense and Focused at Warmups

But there was also a certain relaxation that comes with being on your own home turf and seeing the stands fill with your fans.

The Look on Brent Pry’s Face for the Entrance

Sort of calm on the outside but still jumped the queue to get on the field by 2 seconds.

We Haven’t Even Gotten to the Game Yet

So, warmups and fun pictures on the pregame aren’t the entire reason for why we are here, is it? There were thousands of pictures, and we’ll plow through more but here are some cool highlights to look see.

The BC Offense has a No Good, Very Bad, Awful Day

Hokies did have Some Offensive Action

Icing on the Cake

And What Do We Hear with a Win?

