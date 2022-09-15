Virginia Tech reveals 2022-23 ACC basketball schedule

Football season just began, yet basketball is right around the corner. For the Virginia Tech Hokies, that’s an exciting time. In recent years, the Hokies have become regular participants in the NCAA Tournament, making Blacksburg a popular place to be during winter months when they’re at home.

The most exciting time in Virginia Tech’s basketball history occurred this past March when the Hokies dominated the ACC’s top three seeds en route to winning the school’s first ACC championship. Tech beat North Carolina and Duke in the final two games of the ACC Tournament by double digits.

As crazy as it sounds, practice begins next month for the 2022-23 team. While the non-conference was already established, the ACC revealed every team’s conference slate this week.

6 weekend ACC home games

ACC opener vs. UNC

Big Monday vs. Duke

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. UVA



A lot to love about this schedule. All we're missing is YOU!



BE THERE: https://t.co/miDzapuLpT

READ: https://t.co/YjwD8UnOm9 pic.twitter.com/YtzPvXNx3W — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) September 13, 2022

The Hokies kick off ACC play in a big way when national runner-up UNC visits Blacksburg on Dec. 4. Can you imagine Cassell Coliseum on that night?

That’s the only time the Hokies will face Carolina in the regular season, but will play Duke and Virginia twice. Last season, Tech defeated Louisville for the first time since 1991, when the two teams were rivals in the Metro Conference. The Hokies play at Louisville on Feb. 28 and finish the regular season at home against always-tough Florida State.

It won’t be long until we have basketball and football going at the same time — the best time of the year.