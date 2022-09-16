Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Wofford Terriers Game

The Expected Probable Result
There isn’t going to be a whole lot of controversy in this game in regard to playing and winning, anyway. It’s really going to depend on how much the 1s and 2s play and how much the 3s and maybe 4s step up to keep up the momentum.
Wafford is a normally good team from our old conference (1921-1965) back in the day when we were a 1-AA (FCS) team. In years past Wafford has been good, but lately they’ve been struggling on the grid iron. I had thought that maybe we’d play them over at Cassell instead of on Worsham Field, but you never know when the AD’s office is working to schedule the annual FCS opponent.
It’s really not going to be an outcome in doubt, only the scale will be at issue. It is going to be a measure of what the coaching staff wants to accomplish training wise for a live scrimmage. We’ll cover that in the poll instead of the win/loss thing.
Announcing and Relaying
So, we always go over the news clips before jumping into the podcast so what’s up this week?
The Number 25 Goes to Peter Moore
Moore’s magic foot pinned BC back several times and kept them on their side of the field with long fields to drive for points.
Peter Moore (@moorepete18)

Moore Also Got Ray Guy Notices
2 weeks in a row— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 14, 2022
Peter Moore (@moorepete18) has been named to @RayGuyAward Ray's Eight list for the second week in a row!

Virginia Tech is Mentioning Players of the Week
It looks like some more formal in-organization kudos are being handed out, now. There some player of the week mentions handed out by the coaching staff for the Boston College Game.
Congrats to our against Boston College— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 13, 2022
- TyJuan Garbutt (@GarbuttTyjuan)
- Kaleb Smith (@kaleb11smith)
- Will Ross (@willross_92)
- Peter Moore (@moorepete18)#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp pic.twitter.com/JP6DRZjbZB
TyJuan had a pure #LPD day. Kaleb was clutch with critical catches and a TD. William Ross had a golden toe especially for a critical 49 yarder for Tech’s second score. And as mentioned above Peter Moore was the golden leg for punting the Eagles deep into their own territory with long yards needed for points.
It’s White Out/Military Appreciation Day
⚪️ Saturday vs. Wofford. ⚪️— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 14, 2022
⚪️ . ⚪️#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp

Of Course, Part of that is always the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets
@VTCorpsofCadets
So, Let’s Talk Turkey
What Do You Want to See in this Game?
Poll
All FBS programs schedule an FCS opponent. It brings revenue to the junior program and gets them exposed. What do you want to happen today?
-
8%
The Offense still needs lots of sorting, Bowen needs to "stand on it" and put everyone to work.
-
8%
Neither prior regime had much use for running up the score. I don’t think I want to see Wofford embarrassed. Start subbing early and don’t run up the score.
-
19%
Go out and have some fun. Try some things. Play some guys who might make a difference in the future. Let the future redshirts get the butterflies knocked out.
-
64%
Play a normal game plan, work on execution and flow. Take this seriously but keep in mind injury potential. Fix problems before the hard stretch.
We’ll see if the Hokies are out in white, or they just stick to helmets again. Who knows? Maybe something cool will fly over, the weather is supposed to be perfect.
.#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 16, 2022

