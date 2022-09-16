How to watch Wofford at Virginia Tech football: Time, TV, spread, and more

The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) are back in action Saturday as the Wofford Terriers (0-2) come to Blacksburg. The Hokies are coming off their first win of the Brent Pry era, dominating Boston College 27-10 last week in Blacksburg.

It was a throwback defensive effort from the Hokies, and while the offense wasn’t necessarily explosive, they took care of the ball and eliminated the mistakes that plagued them in the season-opening loss to Old Dominion.

Wofford comes to Blacksburg not having scored a point in losses to Chattanooga and Elon. Overall, the Terriers have lost 11 games in a row dating back to last season.

This is the first all-time meeting between the Hokies and Terriers on the gridiron. The biggest connection is Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young, who spent 13 seasons at Wofford as an assistant coach before becoming head coach for the following 17 years.