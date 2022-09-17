Halftime: Virginia Tech Hokies Lead Wofford Terriers, 20-0

On a sunny morning, in front of a “white-out” crowd, at Lane Stadium, the Wofford Terriers won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Chance Black received the kick-off before the Grant Wells led offense took the field at VT’s 27-yard line. The opening drive found the Hokies pushing deep into enemy territory before the Terriers stuffed Jalen Holston on a 4th and 1. The struggling Wofford offense, which has yet to score this season, took the field on their 22-yard line after the turnover on downs. The Terriers managed a single first down but were unable to convert a 3rd and 2 when WOF WR, Landon Parker, dropped the pass from QB, Jimmy Weirick. VT’s second drive featured two nice plays. The first was an 11-yard Holston run to the outside, which was quickly followed by a 20-yard catch by TE, Nick Gallo. The drive then stalled when Wells was sacked for a ten-yard loss and the Hokies could not convert 3rd and 20. VT settled for a 46-yard field goal from Ross to take the lead, 3-0, with 3:46 left in the first quarter. After a Terrier three-and-out the Hokies offense again drove deep into Wofford territory and again stalled. Ross came back out and hit a 41-yard field goal, extending the VT lead to 6-0 with 14:51 left in the second quarter.

On their next possession the Hokies put together their best-looking drive of the day. They established the run early as the run-blocking finally started to manifest, and two beautiful Jadan Blue receptions found VT penetrating the Terrier red zone. Holston kept his legs moving and powered into the end zone for Virginia Tech’s first touchdown of the day. The Hokie defense stifled Wofford again and the Hokies regained possession with 3:17 left in the half. Grants Wells and the offense finally started to look like they were in a rhythm. VT marched down the field 64-yards over ten plays, culminating in a Jadan Blue touchdown reception to put the Hokies up 20-0.

Three drives stalling deep in Wofford territory is frustrating and this game could easily be 35-0. Grant Wells had a few passes get away from him but has protected the ball, largely been accurate, and passed for 228 yards, one TD, and zero INT. Kaleb Smith went to the locker room and returned to the field sans pads with Coach Pry stating he was unlikely to return. The issue has not been revealed but may be associated with a nagging injury the Hokies don’t want to aggravate with WVU looming in only five days. The emergence of WRs Christian Moss and Jadan Blue is a welcome revelation, but the run-blocking still is, at best, inconsistent. When the Hokies opened decent running lanes it was normally because the TEs were helping. The Wofford offense looks bad, and the Virginia Tech defense hasn’t had much drama with them.

At the half, the Virginia Tech Hokies lead the Wofford Terriers, 20-0. Wofford will receive the kick to start the second half.

GO HOKIES!!!