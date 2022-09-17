Virginia Tech football: Hokies defeat Wofford 27-7

The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 2-1 on the season after Saturday’s 27-7 win over the Wofford Terriers from Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells completed 26 of 35 passes for 314 yards with two touchdowns and, most importantly, did not turn the ball over for a second consecutive week.

Wide receiver Jadan Blue, who battled an injury in fall camp, had his best game as a Hokie with four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Bryce Duke saw his first extensive action, rushing for 25 yards on six attempts and catching a 27-yard touchdown pass. Overall, the Hokies spread the ball around as 11 different players caught at least one pass.

The Hokies were without running backs Keshawn King and Malachi Thomas. The hope is Thomas can return for Thursday’s night battle vs. West Virginia. King tweaked his hamstring in last week’s win over Boston College and missed this game more as a precautionary measure.

Senior running back Jalen Holston led the Hokies with 66 yards rushing, and the team finished with 133 yards on the ground.

Tech’s defense, playing without senior defensive end TyJaun Garbutt, was outstanding yet again. The Hokies held the Terriers to 199 total yards, including only 38 rushing yards. Wofford averaged 1.6 yards per rushing attempt.

While some fans would’ve liked the Hokies to score more points, head coach Brent Pry accomplished some of the things he wanted in this game. There were no major injuries reported, Wells and the passing game got into a rhythm and some of the younger players, such as Duke, Christian Moss and Jaylen Jones received playing time.

Next up is West Virginia in five days. This should be fun and competitive. For anyone who has never been to a Thursday night game at Lane Stadium, you are missing out. It is a special environment. Thursday night against the Mountaineers is even more fun. We’ll have more on this one over the next few days.