A View from the Sidelines: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers

Wow is 8:30 Early
It was Military Appreciation Day
So, the Army showed up with something fun for the kids to climb through.
Pre-Game Warm-ups
The New Sandman
Early Series Shots
We aren’t talking about anything particularly fancy. The Hokies were working the get things right angle more than the score tons of points against a cupcake mentality.
Jadan Blue Gets some Exercise
This was a thrill because Blue has been dinged up, so this was his first game. He’s going to be a really important addition to the offense. We need all three starting receivers to be on the toes and with Kaleb Smith nursing a leg it’s even more important to get some depth going in the WR category.
Touchdown Hokies!!!!
The Hokies scored when they wanted to. Jaylen Holston does his best Fullback getting the ball over the goal line when things got deep into the red zone.
Late Game Fun Shots
The Captains Doing Some Peer Coaching on the Field
The game was played with mostly 2s and 3s on defense. Coach Marve handled it by putting a squad captain on with each group. This is a great way to teach both leadership and transfer of experience.
The Coach Chris Marve Caught on the Sideline - the New Boss of the #LPD
Bryce Duke’s First Collegiate Touchdown
The End of the 4th with the 3s
Jason Brown gets a few Snaps
The End and the Beginning
