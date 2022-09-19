A View from the Sidelines: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers

Wow is 8:30 Early

It was Military Appreciation Day

So, the Army showed up with something fun for the kids to climb through.

Pre-Game Warm-ups

The New Sandman

Early Series Shots

We aren’t talking about anything particularly fancy. The Hokies were working the get things right angle more than the score tons of points against a cupcake mentality.

Jadan Blue Gets some Exercise

This was a thrill because Blue has been dinged up, so this was his first game. He’s going to be a really important addition to the offense. We need all three starting receivers to be on the toes and with Kaleb Smith nursing a leg it’s even more important to get some depth going in the WR category.

Touchdown Hokies!!!!

The Hokies scored when they wanted to. Jaylen Holston does his best Fullback getting the ball over the goal line when things got deep into the red zone.

Late Game Fun Shots

The Captains Doing Some Peer Coaching on the Field

The game was played with mostly 2s and 3s on defense. Coach Marve handled it by putting a squad captain on with each group. This is a great way to teach both leadership and transfer of experience.

The Coach Chris Marve Caught on the Sideline - the New Boss of the #LPD

Bryce Duke’s First Collegiate Touchdown

The End of the 4th with the 3s

Jason Brown gets a few Snaps

The End and the Beginning

Summing it Up

