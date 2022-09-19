 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A View from the Sidelines: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wofford Terriers

So, here are some pictures from the game on Saturday. The game wasn’t a hair on fire light ‘em up bury the cupcake sort of thing. Coach Pry and staff wanted to exorcise some demons, and get some 2s and 3s critical reps. Looks like he’s a Beamer student, alright. GO HOKIES!!!

By Mighty Fahvaag
Even at 11:00 in the morning, Enter Sandman is still really cool.
Wow is 8:30 Early

It’s already early Fall in Blacksburg - Lane Stadium at 8:50 AM is fogged in.
It was Military Appreciation Day

So, the Army showed up with something fun for the kids to climb through.

An Army armored Humvee to crawl through in the Hokie Villiage
The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Color Guard practices before the game.
Pre-Game Warm-ups

Coaching up the Special Teams guys in the pre-game warmups
Bryce Duke and Da’Wain Lofton get some warmup good luck from the Hokie Stone. Duke got a bunch in this one.
Kaleb Smith knows he’s probably not going to play, but dresses and warms.
Bob Schick and Johnny Garrett hustle out to warm up in the cool morning air.
The New Sandman

Can we now all call Brent Pry the New Sandman?
Early Series Shots

We aren’t talking about anything particularly fancy. The Hokies were working the get things right angle more than the score tons of points against a cupcake mentality.

Grant Wells and Chance Black work on the merge hand-off
Wells throws on a sprint out - wish he’d set his feet, those tend to sail.
Just enjoying the jumble of the scrum
Dax Hollifield getting a stop
Chamarri Conner getting an open field tackle but trying not to get flagged
Gotta give the other guys some credit. This eventually went nowhere but they executed the play well.
This was a clutch pro style sideline catch.
Sometimes you just catch something interesting developing - Nick Gallo going into the flat
Christian Moss showing up big on Saturday - we are going to see more of him
Moss keeping the ball after contact for a nice gain in the right flat.
Wilfried Pene tracking down the runner
Jaylen Holston getting some yards
Jadan Blue Gets some Exercise

This was a thrill because Blue has been dinged up, so this was his first game. He’s going to be a really important addition to the offense. We need all three starting receivers to be on the toes and with Kaleb Smith nursing a leg it’s even more important to get some depth going in the WR category.

Jadan Blue makes a big catch on 3rd and long to continue the TD drive
Blue completes the catch
Touchdown Hokies!!!!

The Hokies scored when they wanted to. Jaylen Holston does his best Fullback getting the ball over the goal line when things got deep into the red zone.

Jaylen Holston with the rock from inside the 4-yard line.
Somewhere in the pile is a ball and a touchdown on the board.
Late Game Fun Shots

Holston doing his tank impression
Christian Moss with another pretty catch wide open in the left flat this time.
Another sideline shoestring pro-toe tap reception
Hard yardage inside
Jadan Blue with another nice pattern and catch
Wills shows off some wheels around the end
The Captains Doing Some Peer Coaching on the Field

The game was played with mostly 2s and 3s on defense. Coach Marve handled it by putting a squad captain on with each group. This is a great way to teach both leadership and transfer of experience.

Norell Pollard and Chamarri Conner setting up the defense
The Coach Chris Marve Caught on the Sideline - the New Boss of the #LPD

The interesting images that you catch while going from end to end on the field.
Bryce Duke’s First Collegiate Touchdown

Nice wheel route out of the backfield from Bryce Duke
Into the endzone for Tech’s last score of the day but his first collegiate TD!
The End of the 4th with the 3s

Learning to bend it. Cole Nelson gets some reps in.
Jason Brown gets a few Snaps

Jason Brown gets a few snaps in and does well - but Pry isn’t planning on scoring on this one.
The End and the Beginning

One of the last plays of the game - a nice run and a great closing shot.
Summing it Up

GO!

The signs in the West Stands have changed but the feeling and atmosphere in Lane Stadium stays the same.
