Virginia Tech football: Hokies release depth chart ahead of Thursday’s battle vs. WVU

It's almost time for another installment in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy as West Virginia heads south to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night.

The Hokies released this week's depth chart ahead of Thursday's game, and there are no real surprises. One noticeable difference was Cole Beck is now listed as the No. 2 kick returner behind Chance Black. It would be fun to see those two speedsters back there returning kickers together.

Running back Keshawn King is no longer listed as a kick returner, which is wise since he is atop the depth chart at running back.

Jadan Blue has moved to the top of the depth chart at one wide receiver spot, with sophomore Jaylen Jones behind him. Da'Wain Lofton remains atop the depth chart, with Stephen Gosnell behind him. At the other spot, it is Kaleb Smith followed by Christian Moss.

True freshman Keyshawn Burgos is listed as No. 2 at one defensive end spot, behind co-starters Cole Nelson and Jaylen Griffin.

The most glaring omission remains running back Malachi Thomas. We’ve been told he was close, but it doesn’t appear he’s close to returning on Thursday. Pry discussed his status Monday, saying he was a longshot, and a game-time decision, per Andy Bitter.

Pry again calls RB Malachi Thomas a "long shot." Says it will be a game-time decision. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) September 19, 2022

No real surprises on the depth chart this week. Hopefully, Thomas is ready to return next week with extra rest. It’s also good to see King at 100% and ready to go vs. the Mountaineers.