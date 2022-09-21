Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

First Let’s Get Some News and Awards Out

The coaches are recognizing Grant Wells, Will Ross, Dax Hollifield, and Mario Kendricks for their play in the Wofford game on Saturday. If Ross keeps punching them through, especially from 40+ someone is going to notice him for the Lou Groza “Toephy”.

The Hokie Stone Award (For Newbies We Think)

It looks like the Hokie Stone Award is how the team is recognizing the contributions of younger inexperienced players contributing good things to a game effort.

No surprise these names are showing up, look for them in the future because they are the foundations of 2023 and beyond.

Oh, And Let’s See a Dream Come True

Bryce Duke has been sporting Hokie duds as a Pop Warner age player. Now look at what he’s doing. Sometimes dreams do come true. Congratulations to Bryce on his first collegiate touchdown!

Time to Talk Some Turkey

Time for You to Sound Off

This is a really tough one. Jay and John are hopeful, but this is a big hill to climb, or better yet a high-powered dragster to stop. The spread is currently -2.5/3.0 with a 50 to 51 O/U leaning a hair to the Mountaineers. That’s a push/pick ‘em at Lane.

Poll So, tell us how you think the game is going to go. What do we have by 11:30 PM? We have a win! The Hokies have a Defense and their D hasn’t stopped an FBS level opponent yet. Hokies O scores just enough, and the D controls the game. Hokies beat the spread and O/U.

The Hokie Offense just can’t keep up with the WVU Big XII air attack mixed with slashing runs. Hokies can’t manage a shootout and fall by more than the spread with WVA bumping the 50 O/U by itself.

Hokie Defense bogs down and traps the West Virginia Offense so they can’t score fast enough. Tech’s passing game is consistent and with King back the running works. Tech wins in a grinder with the spread in their favor and at the O/U.

A low-grade shootout develops with WVU not scoring fast but Tech not scoring fast either. The game is a toss-up until the bitter end. The final score determines winning and losing - The Under pays, the spread stays 2.5/3 but who kicks for the W? No Clue vote view results 16% We have a win! The Hokies have a Defense and their D hasn’t stopped an FBS level opponent yet. Hokies O scores just enough, and the D controls the game. Hokies beat the spread and O/U. (8 votes)

34% The Hokie Offense just can’t keep up with the WVU Big XII air attack mixed with slashing runs. Hokies can’t manage a shootout and fall by more than the spread with WVA bumping the 50 O/U by itself. (17 votes)

24% Hokie Defense bogs down and traps the West Virginia Offense so they can’t score fast enough. Tech’s passing game is consistent and with King back the running works. Tech wins in a grinder with the spread in their favor and at the O/U. (12 votes)

26% A low-grade shootout develops with WVU not scoring fast but Tech not scoring fast either. The game is a toss-up until the bitter end. The final score determines winning and losing - The Under pays, the spread stays 2.5/3 but who kicks for the W? No Clue (13 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

We’ll put up the prediction article and a game thread before the game on Thursday. It’s going to be absolutely electric at Lane Stadium on Thursday, and that might just be the magic ticket the Hokies need to seal this one and make us all wrong.

As Always,

GO HOKIES!!!