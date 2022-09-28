Gobbler Country Talking Turkey’s Post Game Blitz: Hokies vs. Mountaineers

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

Understanding that this team is going to have to go through a full pre-Beamer Era rebuild and may never attract the high-end 4 and 5-star talent to play easily in the top 12 is tough to talk about.

The West Virginia Game showed the gaping holes in the current roster and the absolute youth and inexperience that Hokie Nation will be seeing until Brent Pry re-establishes many lost lines of recruiting and successfully replaces the philosophies that this group of players was brought up in.

Here are some of the Young Players we will see as the seasons progress during this multi-year rebuild:

S/O to our Players of the Week against West Virginia



- PJ Prioleau (@pjprioleau11)

- Alan Tisdale

- Sam Hughes#ThisIsHome | #GroundUp pic.twitter.com/WZSVOzJy6s — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 26, 2022

So, Let’s Talk Turkey about this Week’s Blitz

Poll Time - Because We All Need to Take a Checkpoint

Poll Honestly consider this. How many seasons is this rebuild going to take? Virginia and the "500-mile radius" has 5 FBS Virginia football teams competing for recruits. Maybe never and we stay a mid-grade team forever.

The money pressure for the high value, high dollar players is just too much. Tech is a 3-star program with 5-star aspirations and the fan base is going to get unhappy fast. Pry’s got 3 years, tops.

Three years, at least, and even that is going to be difficult since the current college football configuration is changing drastically over that period. Who knows, really?

Pry will have this team on its feet and back to winning in three to four years, but everyone needs to take a breath and realize how bad things were. vote view results 0% Virginia and the "500-mile radius" has 5 FBS Virginia football teams competing for recruits. Maybe never and we stay a mid-grade team forever. (0 votes)

0% The money pressure for the high value, high dollar players is just too much. Tech is a 3-star program with 5-star aspirations and the fan base is going to get unhappy fast. Pry’s got 3 years, tops. (0 votes)

0% Three years, at least, and even that is going to be difficult since the current college football configuration is changing drastically over that period. Who knows, really? (0 votes)

0% Pry will have this team on its feet and back to winning in three to four years, but everyone needs to take a breath and realize how bad things were. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Next Podcast is the Preview of the UNC Game

And it looks like the remainder of Hurricane Ian is going to show up in Chapel Hill with the team. We’ll keep an eye on the status. We’ve been there in a storm as a one score underdog before. That one came out the way we liked. Will this one? Check in with Jay and John on Friday.

GO HOKIES!!!