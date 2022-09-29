Hokies Sports Round Up. 29 Sep 2022

Women’s Soccer

Over the last month the women of the Virginia Tech Hokies soccer team have been tearing it up! VT has fallen to the then No. 4 (Now No. 22) South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) and the now No. 14 Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4), but collected a solid victory, in Raleigh, when they upset the then No. 22 NC State Wolfpack. Most recently the Hokies defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 2-0. This weekend, in a fit of pleasing symmetry with the football team, Virginia Tech will be hosting the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels. The ACC is, again, stacked in women’s soccer with three teams in the top five – No. 2 UVA, No.3 UNC, and No. 4 Duke. With an overall record of 8-2-1 and a conference record of 2-1, the Hokies sit just out of the top 25 with eight points. Best of luck against North Carolina this weekend!

ACC Impact Player!!



Taylor Price leads the ACC Freshmen class with 6 goals on the season #Hokies ⚽️ — Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) September 29, 2022

Men’s Soccer

Oof… life for the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team has been a little bit more on the rough side. The magic that carried them to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Championship tournament seems to have disappeared. The Hokies have one win, a 4-0 victory over the Longwood Lancers. In the conference, UVA took the Hokies down, 2-4, while both No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and NCST blanked VT, 0-1. With an overall record of 1-7-1 and a conference record of 0-3 the Hokies have already lost more games than they did during all last season. It’s never too late though! Tomorrow the Hokies look to get back in the win column and earn their first ACC victory against the No, 7 Syracuse Orange. At least it’s at home!

First appearance for Ethan Ballek last night



Ethan becomes the fifth freshman to appear for Tech this season.

He becomes the eighth different player to make their Virginia Tech debut this season.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/UDjvhkpWHN — Virginia Tech Men’s Soccer (@HokiesMSoccer) September 28, 2022

Volleyball

Alright! The last time we met the Hokies were 4-2, on the season, and since then they have improved to 8-5 and sport a 1-1 conference record. Then No. 13 (now No. 11) Georgia Tech served VT their only ACC loss of the season, thus far, and the Hokies upended the Clemson Tigers to claim their sole conference victory. VT has been pitching… hmm… volleying? Yes, that makes more sense. VT has been volleying shut outs this year with five of their eight wins seeing the Hokies blank their opponents. We got Boston College showing up to Cassell Coliseum Friday night! Keep up the good work Hokies!!!





Join us for postmatch autographs on Friday night ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cQ8vavQeoT — Virginia Tech Volleyball (@HokiesVB) September 29, 2022

Lacrosse

The Liberty Flames are coming to Blacksburg, in one-week, next Friday to kick of the 2022-23 lacrosse season. Last year the Hokies finished 9-9, a significant improvement on 2021’s 5-11 effort. They also collected some quality wins against ranked opponents, No. 13 James Madison and No. 15 Notre Dame. Best of luck!

GO HOKIES!!!