Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Previews the Virginia Tech vs North Carolina Game

The Weather is Going to be the Biggest “Thing”

What is it about Virginia Tech travelling to Chapel Hill for a football game that seems to attract some really bad weather? Hurricane Ian is a monster leaving a path of major destruction in its wake, and it’s headed straight for both Chapel Hill and us.

So far, Weather Underground says that the weather won’t be too horrible for the kickoff and most of the game. We’ll see if that changes in the next 24 hours.

Hokie Football News and Notes

Dax Hollifield will be wearing the #25 for his return to NC for this game. He’s been all over the field for every game, sometimes not perfect, but playing lights out and leaving it on the field. He gets the #25 honor for the Carolina game.

Other Than That, the Hokies have been Pretty Subdued in the Hype Department

The feeling is probably the same in the locker room as it is in Hokie Nation. Hype isn’t going to help; this team needs to focus and make its hard work count. It’s been four games of hurting themselves, and it's time to get some discipline and clear vision going, now. This is the hardest stretch, and the Hokies need to win some significant games to grab a bowl for more practices.

So, With That in Mind, Let’s Talk Turkey

Time to Tell Us What You Think

The Hokies are a 9-point underdog, and so far they haven’t beaten that status.

Poll What is the likely outcome of this one knowing what you know from the first four games? Loss - not beating the spread, and the Over/Under is going to be 45 and mostly them. Ugh....

Win! This team can find itself. It needs four wins to get eligible for a bowl Carolina is one. PLEASE cover and keep the score down below the O/U

Not going to happen, Hokies can play 3 quarters of D, no O, and that isn’t a game. Caring about the spread and O/U is like caring about that Martian vacay... Not happening, either.

Sigh. We have a chance with a team that hasn’t played anyone except to get beaten by Notre Dame. They have a padded schedule and an overrating everywhere. Let’s hope something catches and the Hokies grab a close win. vote view results 20% Loss - not beating the spread, and the Over/Under is going to be 45 and mostly them. Ugh.... (9 votes)

6% Win! This team can find itself. It needs four wins to get eligible for a bowl Carolina is one. PLEASE cover and keep the score down below the O/U (3 votes)

27% Not going to happen, Hokies can play 3 quarters of D, no O, and that isn’t a game. Caring about the spread and O/U is like caring about that Martian vacay... Not happening, either. (12 votes)

45% Sigh. We have a chance with a team that hasn’t played anyone except to get beaten by Notre Dame. They have a padded schedule and an overrating everywhere. Let’s hope something catches and the Hokies grab a close win. (20 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Bryan’s got the game information and odds up. We’ll have the written predictions out tomorrow morning. The game thread will be up by 3:25 EDT. It’s Fall and October is going to be a long month for the football team.

There is always hope.

GO HOKIES!!!!