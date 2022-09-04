Virginia Tech confirms ‘items missing’ from locker room following Friday’s loss at Old Dominion

More bad news continues to emerge from Virginia Tech’s ill-fated trip across the state to begin the 2022 college football season on Friday night. After an embarrassing 20-17 loss to Old Dominion, reports surfaced of the Hokies’ locker room being robbed.

A tweet from former Virginia Tech and Old Dominion wide receiver Eric Kumah seemed to point toward things being stolen from VT’s locker room.

Here’s the tweet from Kumah. Remember, Kumah is plugged in from both sides, having played for and graduated from both schools.

On Sunday morning, Virginia Tech released a statement confirming those suspicions.

The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.

If things couldn’t get any worse.

After the game, ODU coach Ricky Rahne threw shade at the Hokies over a tweet ahead of the game, referring to the Norfolk area as “our state.”

There was also the incident after the game where Virginia Tech tight end/quarterback Connor Blumrick made contact with a fan as he attempted to get off the field, as the ODU fans charged the field.

Here is the incident.

Connor Blumrick just laid out an ODU fan, that’s not good.



With clear video of it happening I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him getting suspended. pic.twitter.com/4p5XMbnOCw — Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) September 3, 2022

Blumrick apologized on Saturday.

It’s subjective as to whether or not Blumrick meant to level the ODU student, but this incident is further proof that fans storming the field isn’t a good idea.

The Hokies host Boston College on Saturday and head coach Brent Pry has a big week in front of him. How will the Hokies respond to Friday’s embarrassment?

As for returning to Norfolk, the Hokies will be back in 2024. Tech hosts ODU in Blacksburg in 2023.