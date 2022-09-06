Virginia Tech football: Cornerback Misun Kelley commits to the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies added to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday when three-star cornerback Misun Kelley committed to the Hokies.

Kelley is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina. While Kelley listed 16 offers, all but two were from non-Power 5 schools. However, Clemson, Auburn and Oklahoma were among the teams showing interest in Kelley but hadn’t extended an official offer at this time. Louisville did extend an offer to Kelley.

For Kelley, it didn’t matter; he spent time with Virginia Tech’s coaching staff, with whom he has a strong rapport, and didn’t want to wait any longer.

“Virginia Tech is just amazing,” Kelley told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “(It’s) the way they treat people and how they treat families and recruits.”

Kelley specifically mentioned Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.

“Coach Pry is someone who truly loves the game, and someone I can fit around pretty good because of how good of a coach he is,” Kelley said. “He loves his players. He loves competitors, and that’s what I love.”

Kelley’s cousin is a member of Virginia Tech’s 2023 class: Thomas Williams, who committed to the Hokies in July, is listed as an athlete and that relationship also helped the Hokies in this commitment. Williams plays for Powdersville, which is Greenville, South Carolina.

Kelley is a two-way standout in high school, but he is expected to play cornerback at Virginia Tech. He is the 19th commitment in the 2023 class, which ranks No. 39 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Misun.