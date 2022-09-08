Hokies Sports Round Up

Women’s Soccer

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s soccer team kicked off their season earlier last month and have jumped out to an impressive 5-0-1 record! They started the regular season with a 4-3 victory over William and Mary before earning a tie with the Indiana Hoosiers. Now the Hokies are riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over Delaware (2-0), Elon (5-1), ODU (3-0), and Charlotte (3-0). Tonight, VT hosts the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks and then Sunday Northern Colorado comes calling. Virginia Tech traditionally does well during the non-conference slate, most of which occurs at season’s start. The Hokies start their ACC slate next Friday against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Five Wins

Unbeaten Hokies vs. #4 Gamecocks, Thursday at 6pm. #Hokies ⚽️ — Virginia Tech Women's Soccer (@HokiesWSoccer) September 7, 2022

Men’s Soccer

After an exciting and successful 2021 season that found the men of Virginia Tech into the second round of the NCAA Championship Tournament, they are off to a rocky start this year. Although all their losses have been by a single point the Hokies have collected three losses against Grand Canyon (0-1), No. 15 UCLA (0-1), and Mercer (2-3). They have one tie, against Radford (0-0), for an overall record of 0-3-1. In four games the Hokies have only managed to score two points. Next up the Hokies will look to sharpen their offense and get into the win column against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Not a bad way to open up the account #Hokies pic.twitter.com/3SqA6MUFAE — Virginia Tech Men’s Soccer (@HokiesMSoccer) September 5, 2022

Volleyball

The Hokies started the season with a win over UNC Wilmington, 3-1, at the Seahawk Volleyball Classic before falling to both Coastal Carolina (0-3) and Davidson (1-3), during later rounds of the same tournament. VT returned to the winning ways they started the season with defeating Coppin State (3-0), Marist (3-0), and ODU (3-0) during the Hokie Invitational held at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA. This Friday Virginia Tech heads to Chicago for the DePaul Invitational where they will face Eastern Michigan, DePaul, and Saint Louis. With an overall record of 4-2 the Hokies hope to improve on their 2021 season.





DYK: @anabelzier_ currently leads @theACC with 1.50 blocks per set and 27 total blocks pic.twitter.com/J57xWBWHEw — Virginia Tech Volleyball (@HokiesVB) September 7, 2022

GO HOKIES!!!