Gobbler Country’s Talking Turkey Podcast Episode 6: Boston College Preview and Poll

It’s Almost Time to Jump at Lane

It’s hard to believe that the season opened on the road, and maybe the tonic of coming home to a big entrance and a raucous crowd will help the Hokies focus a bit. Well, more than a bit. Tech’s offense started and then bogged down into a pattern of mistakes taking the wind out of their sails, repeatedly. Picks and Penalties (plus a bad snap) were just inexcusable, and fixable. The Defense rose to the occasion so much that it eventually ran out of gas at the end.

The Hokies are needing good personnel news. A return of Malachi Thomas is still doubtful but a healthy Kaleb Smith would make a big difference to the offensive side of the ball. Keyshawn King needs to add to his already impressive resume - especially out in space as a receiver.

The one person who we don’t seem to be too concerned over is Dax. He tore it up on last Friday night, and the sports ratings world noticed.

PFF graded him 2nd in the country last week. He’s going to need to repeat that, along with Nasir Peoples’s equally impressive performance. BC has a potent quarterback/receiver combination in Jurkovec and Flowers. It’s going to be up to the secondary to minimize that dangerous duo. And the linebackers to put pressure on Jurkovec to make it difficult for him to target anyone dangerous, and Zay Flowers is dangerous.

It’s Orange Effect Day

And you might want to make that orange rain gear because it’s looking like it’s going to get a bit wet out.

The Number 25 goes to: Keshon Artis

Congratulations for the hard work Keshon!

Hey, Now It’s Time to Talk Turkey

Time for You Hokie Fans to Chime in

Poll So, what’s the likely outcome of this one? It’s going to be wet; the passing game will be hard and limited. Tech can run, BC seems to not be able to... This one is a low scoring wet BC/Tech slugfest. Tech edges it by the spread or less, and well south of a 45 O/U

BC can’t pass in the rain, it can’t run at all. Tech’s offense can run and with short controlled passes gets the job done to put some decent points on the board. Hokies blow up the spread (3) and push past a 45 O/U.

Neither team looked particularly good last week. Both teams struggle in the rain, but Tech just can’t stay away from the laundry. BC edges it with a break away play blows up the spread but finishes on the underside of a 45 O/U.

The Point of the Exercise: WIN at Lane

Folks, “This is Home” for Game 2. We need to make Lane the House of Pain, again.

GO HOKIES!!!