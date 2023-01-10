Virginia Tech football legend Corey Moore named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class

One of the greatest players in Virginia Tech’s rich football history received the ultimate honor on Monday, as Corey Moore was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

When fans remember the 1999 team that played in the national championship, it’s quarterback Michael Vick who first comes to mind. However, it was Moore who was the most dominant player on that Virginia Tech team.

Moore was a two-time All-American at Virginia Tech, had his No. 56 jersey retired in 2010 and is a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Moore was named Big East defensive player of the year in 1998, finishing with 13.5 sacks and he made multiple All-American teams.

In 1999, Moore was even better, leading arguably Bud Foster’s greatest defense, finishing his final season at Virginia Tech with 17 sacks and becoming the first repeat winner of the Big East defensive player of the year. In addition, Moore was a unanimous All-American, won the Nagurski Award as college football’s top defensive player and the Lombardi Award as college football’s lineman of the year.

Overall, in three seasons played, Moore recorded 166 tackles, 35 sacks, 58 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three blocked kicks. Moore was a one-man wrecking crew on defense and special teams for Frank Beamer.

Mark Berman of The Roanoke Times, who broke the story, spoke with Moore:

“Oh, wow!” Moore said. “I’m kind of at a loss for words right now.”

Moore gave credit to his teammates and coaches.

“I played with a lot of great players,” he said. “I was just fortunate to be part of good teams there and particularly a good defensive unit. Unfortunately, I got most of the attention, but my teammates deserve all the praise. It wasn’t just me.”

Moore was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2000 NFL draft. He is now an assistant dean for the University of Kentucky’s College of Nursing program.

Moore is the sixth Hokies to receive this prestigious honor, joining Beamer, Carroll Dale, Bruce Smith, Frank Loria and Hunter Carpenter.

Congratulations, Corey Moore. This honor is long overdue.