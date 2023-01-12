Virginia Tech football: More honors rolling in for freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane

The honors continue to roll in for Virginia Tech freshmen cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound defensive back from Silver Spring, Md., was named to the freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America. It’s the third such honor for Delane, who was previously named to the 247Sports freshman All-American team and the College Football News freshman All-American team.

In addition, Delane was named honorable mention All-ACC. It’s important to note he accomplished all of this in eight games. At the beginning of the season, Delane was considered for a redshirt. However, it quickly became clear to coaches he was Virginia Tech’s best defensive back — as a true freshman.

Delane was initially slotted to play safety for the Hokies but was needed at cornerback. He was outstanding. His future in Blacksburg could be at corner, nickel, or safety. Delane is versatile enough to start and thrive at any of these positions.

Delane heads into 2023 as arguably Virginia Tech’s best player.

He reacted to the news on Thursday.

Congratulations to Mansoor.