No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the Capitol Area

The No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies hit the road again! Their first stop was Fairfax, Virginia, where they faced off against the George Mason Patriots, in the early afternoon, before traveling down the road to handle the American University Eagles in Washington DC. It was a busy Sunday for the Hokies, but they came away with two definitive victories.

VT left GMU with a team score of 34-3 and won ten of their 11 total bouts with the Patriots. The lone Virginia Tech loss was at 174 pounds where Jordan Florence wrestled in place of No. 3 Mekhi Lewis. The Hokies had similar results against the Eagles with a dominant team performance, winning 35-9. Against American University VT won eight of ten matches, only dropping the 149 lbs. and 165 lbs. bouts.

No. 8 Sam Latona (133 lbs.) won ACC Wrestler of the Week after his upset of Cornell’s No. 3 Vit Arujau and dominating performance against GMU’s Josh Jones. Mekhi Lewis again did not wrestle this past weekend. The Hokies are back at it tonight when they head to North Carolina and face the No. 22 Appalachian State Mountaineers!

GO HOKIES!!!