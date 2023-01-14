Virginia Tech football: Hokies land talented running back from the transfer portal

The Virginia Tech Hokies continued their impressive work in the NCAA transfer portal Friday, adding running back Bhayshul Tuten, formerly of North Carolina AT&T.

Tuten, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore from Paulsboro, New Jersey, has two years of eligibility remaining. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Tuten actually flipped from Boston College. He initially committed to the Eagles but changed his mind after a quiet visit to Blacksburg recently.

It’s been a change of plans! pic.twitter.com/EjeetdHQAq — Bhayshul Tuten (@bhayshul) January 14, 2023

What are the Hokies getting in Tuten?

This felt like a quiet move by the Hokies because Tuten looks to be highly undervalued. As a freshman in 2021, Tuten rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 230 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown.

Tuten broke out in 2022, carrying the football 208 times for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns. In addition, Tuten had 31 receptions for 342 yards and another four touchdowns. He also returned kicks and punts, giving Virginia Tech another experienced option on special teams.

I went back and watched some of Tuten from his time at North Carolina AT&T, and he looks like he’s on another level. Tuten runs with good pad level, appears to have good vision, and is explosive, breaking several long runs in 2022.

It feels like we hype every incoming Hokie, and, to a degree, we do. We look for the positives in each signing. Tuten is the sixth addition from the transfer portal and the fifth on offense. Each new Hokie, outside of quarterback Kyron Drones, is stepping up a level in completion. That’s a smart strategy by head coach Brent Pry and his staff. Find undervalued players looking to move up a level.

Tuten brings some big-time ability to the offensive backfield. He not only protects the Hokies in case of injuries to Malachi Thomas and Keshawn King [if he returns], but he’s a legitimate threat to receive significant playing time on offense in 2023.

Welcome home, Bhayshul.