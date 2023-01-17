No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat No. 22 Appalachian State Mountaineers

The No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies headed south and invaded Boone, NC to face off against the No. 22 Appalachian State Mountaineers. VT won seven of ten matches, winning with a dominate team score of 23-11. Virginia Tech freshmen, No. 11 Caleb Henson (149 lbs.) continued his dispatching of ranked opponents. His most recent victim was App State’s No. 8 Jonathan Milner. The other top-25 matchup, of the night, was the Hokies’ No. 6 Sam Latona’s (133) defeat of Mountaineers’ No. 24 Sean Carter. Another bright spot of the evening, and perhaps the most heartening, was the return of No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (174) to the mat. Lewis hadn’t appeared in a dual since he defeated Stanford’s No. 25 Tyler Eischens way back on 18 December. Mekhi isn’t the only wrestler returning for the Hokies. No. 5 Bryce Andonian (157) finally made his season debut at the Purple Raider Open held at Mount Union, OH this past Sunday.

Hopefully the Hokie faithful will see both Bryce and Mekhi at 100% for the rest of the season, because Appalachian State represents the last of Virginia Tech’s non-conference opponents. The remaining schedule is comprised of ACC squads with the first dual being this Friday, 20 January, at Cassell Coliseum, against Virginia Tech’s biggest wrestling rival, the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack.

GO HOKIES!!!