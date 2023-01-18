Hokies Sports Round-Up: Jan 18, 2023

Swimming and Diving: Virginia Tech Hokies defeat Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Tech Men’s Swimming and Diving team defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 162-138. VT’s Youssef Ramadan set a pool record, at Charlottesville, for the men’s 100 meters fly, obviously finishing first, with a time of 45.43. He also finished first in the men’s 100 meters freestyle with a time of 43:15. Youssef’s performance earned him ACC Swimmer of the Week! Several other Hokies picked up first place. Keith Myburgh (1000m freestyle), Carlos Coll Marti (200m breaststroke), and Will Koeppen (100m backstroke). The team of Ramadan, Mario Molla Yanes, Koeppen, and Luis Dominguez won the 400m freestyle relay. On the diving side of the house Jacob Fisher collected first place, for the Hokies, in the three meter diving competition, and Noah Zawadzki won the one-meter dive for Virginia Tech. The Virginia Tech Women’s Swimming and Diving team fought valiantly and performed well in several events, but ultimately fell to the Hoos, 207-91. Next up the Hokies face Penn State up at University Park, PA, on 21 January.

Our Hokie divers are pic.twitter.com/6a7ghHskIE — Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving (@HokiesSwimDive) January 14, 2023

Indoor Track: Virginia Tech Invitational

The defending ACC Indoor Track Champion Virginia Tech Hokies opened their 2023 Indoor Track Season this past weekend with the Virginia Tech Invitational, held at the Rector Field House. Senior Hokie, Rebecca Mammel, opened the season, in a big way, with the nation’s leading women’s weight throw of 22.96m. Suffice to say, she won the event. Other highlights include senior Cole Beck, of Hokie football fame as well, winning the men’s 60m dash and 300m dash. Cole Beck is fast, you guys. On day two of the meet Ali Diaby, Kennedy Harrison, Judson Lincoln IV, and Amir Green won the 4 x 400m relay. Essence Henderson won the women’s shot put with a 16.38m and Jacob Rice set the nation’s best mark, in the pole vault, with a 5.20m effort! Next up Virginia Tech hosts the… Hokie Invitational. It’s a subtle difference. This past week was the Virginia Tech Invitational, this coming weekend is the Hokie invitational!

Leading the Nation in the men’s 4x400m relay #Hokies pic.twitter.com/kqIQxN3Skn — Virginia Tech Track & Field (@HokiesTFXC) January 14, 2023

GO HOKIES!!!