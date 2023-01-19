Virginia Tech football: Running back Keshawn King enters the transfer portal

When the Virginia Tech Hokies landed North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten out of the NCAA transfer portal, you began thinking about the returning players in VT’s backfield.

Now the Hokies have another scholarship available after junior running back Keshawn King announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Thank you all, its been an amazing ride. pic.twitter.com/wPcfXr8ryo — Keshawn King (@keshawnk25) January 18, 2023

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound King was a fourth-year junior in 2022 under new head coach Brent Pry. King enjoyed his best season under Pry, leading the Hokies with 443 rushing yards, averaging six yards per attempt. He also caught 20 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He also displayed some ability as a kick returner, averaging over 23 yards per return during his time in Blacksburg.

For his Virginia Tech career, King appeared in 31 games, carried the football 182 times for 900 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns. King also finished with 31 receptions for 343 yards and two scores.

King had trouble staying healthy at times during his career. Another unfortunate aspect that King had to deal with was if he fumbled under the previous regime, he’d completely disappear from the offense. That changed under Pry.

King should have two years of eligibility remaining, thanks to the extra “COVID” year. He will have some options in the transfer portal. King is not a between-the-tackles hammer, although he can run inside. He proved he could line up in the slot and also make an impact in the passing game. His 65-yard touchdown vs. Boston College in 2022 showed his big-play ability.

If King had returned, he would’ve had a role under Pry. But Tuten’s arrival was sure to take some snaps from King.

We wish nothing but the best for Keshawn at his next stop.