Virginia Tech football: Hokies hosting a big recruit this weekend

The Virginia Tech Hokies essentially wrapped up the 2023 recruiting class last month during the early signing period. While the Hokies have continued to add players from the NCAA transfer portal, the 2023 class is done. Could the Hokies add another high school player ahead of national signing day next month? Sure, but head coach Brent Pry and his staff put a bow on the 2023 class with a strong finish in December.

Now, the focus is completely on 2024.

The Hokies are hosting a junior day this weekend, and one of their top targets for 2024 will be in town. Four-star quarterback Davi Belfort, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior quarterback from Gulliver Prep in Miami, is in town to see the Hokies. This isn’t Belfort’s first trip to Blacksburg.

Back in Blacksburg this weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NcuRMS7rLM — Davi Belfort (@DaviBelfort) January 20, 2023

Virginia Tech doesn’t have a 2024 commitment — yet. However, that could change soon. Could Belfort be the player to kick things off for Tech’s 2024 class?

Earlier in the week, Belfort named a top three that included Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Michigan State. That’s pretty good competition, especially the deep pockets in College Station. But Belfort says all the right things about Virginia Tech and often interacts with others about the Hokies.

If you heard the name Belfort and think it sounds familiar, well, it should. Belfort is the son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, who came to Blacksburg with his son on his last visit.

Belfort is one of Pry’s top targets for 2024. Landing him early would be an excellent way to kick off the 2024 class and have him recruiting for the Hokies. Expect the coaching staff to pull out all the stops, as Belfort is scheduled for a trip to Texas A&M next week.