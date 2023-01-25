The Virginia Tech Hokies Muzzle NC State Wolfpack

The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team defeated the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack, 16-14. Since the match this past Friday the Hokies have climbed up to the No. 7 spot, in the rankings. Last year VT fell to NCST in a rescheduled matchup that was considered “non-conference” after the two schools scheduled a rematch after the conference dual was a forfeit loss by the Hokies. Except for the 2014-2015 season, either the Hokies or Wolfpack have won the ACC with VT winning four of the last ten and NCST winning five.

In front of a wrestling record-breaking crowd of 5.943 attendees at Cassell Coliseum the Hokies won five bouts. No. 6 Bryce Andonian (157 lbs.) made his season debut by defeating NCST’s No. 7 Ed Scott in one of six matchups that featured Top-25 grapplers. No. 5 Sam Latona (133 lbs) took down No. 25 Kai Orine while freshmen phenom, No. 9 Caleb Henson, took down No. 15 Jackson Arrington. No. 3 Mekhi Lewis also collected a resounding victory. The Hokies dropped the other Top-10 matchup when NCST’s No. 3 Trent Hidlay (184 lbs.) won a close bout against VT’s No. 7 Hunter Bolen. The win of the night must go to Virginia Tech’s No. 26 Andy Smith (197) who upset the Wolfpack’s No. 6 Isaac Trumble and sealed the Hokie victory. Smith grew up locally, in Christiansburg, VA, and collected VT’s eighth ACC wrestler of the week!

The Hokies are riding a four-game winning streak and host the No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers this Friday evening!

GO HOKIES!!!