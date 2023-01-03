Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch

Does anyone remember the last time the Virginia Tech Hokies played the Clemson Tigers on the hardwood? It was in March in the second round of the ACC Tournament when the Hokies were needing a few wins to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Things looked bleak after Clemson center PJ Hall hit one of two free throws to give the Tigers a two-point lead with six seconds remaining. The Hokies inbounded the ball to sophomore guard Darius Maddox who dribbles the length of the court and, with a man in his face, drills the game-winning 3-pointer. The rest is history. The Hokies would go on to take down the ACC’s top three seeds in Clemson, North Carolina and Duke to win their first ACC basketball title in school history.

Now, the Tigers [11-3, 3-0] head to Blacksburg Wednesday looking for revenge against the Hokies [11-3, 1-2]. Clemson is on a roll, having won three games in a row, and seven of eight is led by a talented frontcourt. Senior Hunter Tyson is having an All-ACC campaign, averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Hall is back, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Clemson has an excellent lineup that also features junior guard Chase Hunter, who averages 14.6 points and 4.6 assists per contest.

The Hokies, who have lost their last two games, one in overtime and one by two points, badly need a win and could have some good news Wednesday. Head coach Mike Young said senior guard Hunter Cattoor could return after missing the Wake Forest loss and highly-regarded freshman guard Rodney Rice could make his collegiate debut. Both are game-time decisions.

Virginia Tech is led by a pair of potential All-ACC candidates in sophomore guard Sean Pedulla [17.4 PPG, 4.3 APG] and senior forward Justyn Mutts [13.6 PPF, 8.2 APG, 3.5 APG].

Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game: