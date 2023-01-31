Virginia Tech football: Hokies’ 2023 schedule is here

It’s still January, but it’s never too early to talk some football. And the ACC gave us something to talk about Monday night, releasing every team’s 2023 schedule on the ACC Network.

What does the 2023 schedule look like for the Virginia Tech Hokies?

Sept. 2, Old Dominion, Lane Stadium

Sept. 9 Purdue, Lane Stadium

Sept. 16 at Rutgers, Piscataway, N.J.

Sept. 23 at Marshall, Huntington, W.Va.

Sept. 30 Pitt, Lane Stadium

Oct. 7 at Florida State, Tallahassee, Fla.

Oct. 14 Wake Forest Lane Stadium

Oct. 26 Syracuse, Lane Stadium

Nov. 4 at Louisville, Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 11 at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Nov. 18 NC State, Lane Stadium

Nov. 25 at Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.

If you’re counting, that’s six home games for the Hokies in 2023 — not seven. The home schedule features ODU, Purdue, Pitt, Wake Forest, Syracuse and NC State. Something that is a bit concerning is that three of the final four games of the season are on the road. One is in Charlottesville, so you could essentially call that a home game.

Did you notice there is no North Carolina or Miami? This is the first year of the ACC’s new scheduling model to eliminate divisions. While it is good to see Florida State back on the schedule, why does Boston College need to be on the schedule every season? NC State and Wake Forest are natural opponents for the Hokies, much like UNC and Duke. Fans will miss the UNC and Miami games in 2023.

Want some Thursday night action? The Hokies host the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 26 under the lights in Blacksburg. Many fans remember the rivalry between Virginia Tech and Syracuse in the old Big East.

The Hokies play five games in September, which doesn't often happen. We should know a lot about the 2023 Hokies and several of the new faces once the calendar flips to October.

We’ll have more schedule reactions later in the week.

What do you think, Hokies?