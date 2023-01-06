Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State

Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.

The Fredericksburg, VA native saw limited playing time with the Hokies after transferring from Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks. Competing in three games only (Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Wofford), Brown went 7 of 13 (53.8%) for 65-yards with a longest completion of 20-yards. After winning a NCAA petition for an additional year of eligibility it is no surprise that Brown decided to seek a fourth school where he will have greater opportunity to start. For whatever reason the VT coaches did not seem to consider Brown a starting option at QB, even when Grant Wells was struggling. With the arrival of former four-star recruit, Kyron Drones, to Blacksburg and the signing of William Watson III out of Massachusetts, the likelihood that Brown would have been able to find any QB playing time looked slim to none.

Best of luck to Mr. Brown and his Jackson State endeavors!