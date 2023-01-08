 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Fall to No. 12 Cornell Big Red

The Hokies faced a tough opponent last night.

By jayjohnson09
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championship Photo by Scott Rovak/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the No. 12 Cornell Big Red, last night, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Merryman Center. Cornell features three top-five grapplers and nine total in the top-25. The Hokies also feature nine top-25 athletes but were not able to stave off the Big Red, and Cornell was able to pull the upset, 22-12.

Virginia Tech won four of their matchups, including a fantastic upset of two time All American, No. 3 Vito Arujau (133), by VT’s own No. 8 Sam Latona. No. 7 Hunter Bolen (184), No. 23 Hunter Catka (285), and Clayton Ulrey (157) added victories for a total of four match wins. Freshmen phenom, No. 11 Caleb Henson (149) gave it his all against the No. 1 wrestler in his weight class, Yianni Diakomihalis, but lost, 6-2. Jordan Florence (174) made his debut in place of No. 3 Mekhi Lewis who did not wrestle last night.

Cornell is a solid wrestling team who might be a little underrated at No. 12 considering their roster. The Hokies must dust themselves off, because they face off against George Mason tomorrow (Sunday 8 Jan), in Fairfax, VA.

GO HOKIES!!!

