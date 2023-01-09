Virginia Tech football: Georgia Southern CB Derrick Canteen is a Hokie

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry is staying busy adding to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal. After accepting a commitment from wide receiver Jaylin Lane [Middle Tennessee] on Sunday, the Hokies picked up yet another starter on Monday when former Georgia Southern cornerback Derrick Canteen chose Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Canteen has played in 30 career games at Georgia Southern, making 25 starts. Over the course of the past three seasons, Canteen recorded 117 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 22 passes defended, one forced fumble recovery and one touchdown.

In 2020, Canteen started all 13 games, recording 48 tackles and tying the FBS lead with six interceptions. He was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic. He was also a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

Canteen only played two games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle.

He returned in 2022, making 64 tackles and finishing with 12 passes defended and one interception. When Canteen entered the transfer portal in December, he quickly became one of the best defensive backs available. The Hokies acted quickly to make contact with Canteen, and he visited Blacksburg over the weekend.

Canteen was graded highly graded by Pro Football Focus and will enroll this month and be eligible to practice in the spring. Canteen is a big addition. While Tony Grimes would’ve been an outstanding addition from an optics standpoint, Canteen has experienced plenty of success on the field. He has experience playing the nickel and outside cornerback. He should be an immediate starter for the Hokies and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He is the sixth transfer to Virginia Tech, but one backed out of his pledge to the Hokies.

Welcome home, Derrick.