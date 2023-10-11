Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten was moving on that kickoff return vs. FSU

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten received ACC honors for the second consecutive week. Last week, Tuten was named ACC running back of the week for his performance in VT's dominant win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

In Saturday's loss to Florida State, Tuten had the game's highlight, returning the second-half kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. In the process, Tuten cut FSU's lead to 22-17. The 'Noles had jumped out to a 22-0 lead on the Hokies at the end of the first quarter.

Just before halftime, Tuten scored on a five-yard touchdown run.

For the game, Tuten carried the ball eight times for 29 yards and also caught four passes for 25 yards. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Hokies to pull off the win as FSU pulled away for a 39-17 win.

Tuten was named an ACC player of the week for his performance against Florida State, this time as the specialist of the week.

As for his kickoff return, Tuten reached 20.8 MPH on the return, according to Reel Analytics.

Tuten and the Hokies look to get back on the winning side of the ledger against Wake Forest from Lane Stadium this Saturday.