Virginia Tech football: Hokies lead Wake Forest 17-10 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies lead the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-10 at halftime in Saturday’s ACC battle from Lane Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Hokies opened up the scoring early in the second quarter when running back Bhayshul Tuten scored from one yard out to make it 7-0. This came after linebacker Keli Lawson sacked Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern near midfield, forcing a fumble, and DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland recovered.

On the next drive, quarterback Kyron Drones moved the Hokies down the field with some big throws to Stephen Gosnell and Dae’Quan Wright but would settle for a 38-yard field goal.

Wake finally got on the board late in the second quarter when running back Demond Claiborne returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown. The momentum moved to the Demon Deacons.

How did the Hokies respond?

Drones found Jaylin Lane on the first play after the kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown, and the Hokies went up 17-10.

Wake had another scoring drive at the end of the half to make it 17-10.

Drones was terrific in the first half, completing 10 of 16 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. He also has 33 yards rushing. The Hokies need to get Tuten going in the second half.

Wake’s offense appeared to benefit from Kern replacing Mitch Griffis at quarterback.

Unfortunately, the officials were far too prevalent in the first half, reviewing at least six different plays and calling 11 penalties for 110 yards — seven penalties and 75 yards were on the Hokies. Tech was called for four 15-yard penalties.

Wake begins the second half with the football.