WATCH: Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane takes this pass 75 yards to the house

The Virginia Tech Hokies were in control of their game on Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after John Love’s 37-yard field goal made it 10-0 with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter.
But as we know, in football, things can change in a hurry. And they did when Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne took the following kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, and all of a sudden, we had a game.
How would the Hokies respond?
On first and 10 from the 25-yard line, quarterback Kyron Drones finds wide receiver Jaylin Lane for a 75-yard touchdown to put the Hokies back up by 10.
Earlier in the game, cornerback Derrick Canteen showed some vintage Virginia Tech defense with this interception.
Just a terrific all-around play from Canteen, from the coverage to the catch.
Speaking of vintage Virginia Tech defense. How about some Beamerball?
The Hokies faked a punt late in the third quarter, and defensive end Cole Nelson ran the ball 18 yards for a first down. It’s the longest run of the day for the Hokies thus far.
A fun day in Blacksburg so far — and the Hokies are currently winning.
