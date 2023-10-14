Virginia Tech football: Hokies defeat Wake Forest 30-13

The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 3-4 on the season with a 30-13 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Saturday.

The Hokies essentially controlled this game from the beginning, specifically on defense. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the scoring began. After a 4-play, 51-yard drive, running back Bhayshul Tuten punched it in from three yards out to give the Hokies a 7-0 lead.

Virginia Tech forced a punt and quarterback Kyron Drones led another impressive drive, but this time Tech settled for a field goal, giving them a 10-0 lead and all the momentum.

However, Wake Forest running Demond Claiborne changed the game with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, making it 10-7 with 4:31 remaining in the first half. How would Tech respond?

Drones hit wide receiver Jaylin Lane for a 75-yard touchdown and Tech was back up by 10. Each team would trade field goals for the remainder of the half, but it felt like momentum was in favor of the Demon Deacons heading into the second half.

Tech’s defense answered the call, forcing a quick punt. The Hokies got into Wake territory when Drones found Tuten on a long pass, but Tuten fumbled. Fortunately, VT’s defense delivered again, forcing a three-and-out.

The Hokies finally scored in the third quarter, albeit on another John Love field goal, making it 20-10.

Wake was still alive, though, as quarterback Michael Kern moved them into VT territory, but safety Jalen Stroman, on a third down, broke up a pass in the end zone, forcing the Deacs to kick the field goal, and it was 20-13.

Drones brought the Hokies right down the field again, leading to another Love field goal. Tech’s defense forced its third turnover of the day when defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland dropped Kern for a sack, and the ball popped loose.

Drones finally put it away with another touchdown pass to Lane. Lane was electric on his two touchdown receptions, finishing with three receptions for 102 yards and two scores. Drones had his first 300-yard passing game of his career, completing 20 of 29 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns. He also led the Hokies with 59 rushing yards.

Wide receiver Stephen Gosnell caught six passes for 75 yards.

Tech held the Demon Deacons to 262 total yards, had seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss and forced three turnovers. Wake Forest averaged only 0.6 yards per rushing attempt. Defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland had four sacks, forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.

The Hokies piled up 462 yards of total offense.

Tech is off next week and hosts Syracuse the following Thursday.