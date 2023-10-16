 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A View from the Sidelines: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

It was a fun game, but not a fun afternoon and early evening with the camera. The sidelines were crowded and people kept jumping in front of the shot or crowding the field of view that affected the focus. There were some good shots, though. Then there was the rain...

By John Schneider
/ new
Bhayshul Tuten at warmups showing that we are going to see something downfield with him.
John Schneider - SB Nation

A Variable Weather Start

The photographers basically start drifting on to the field about an hour before kickoff. Mostly we get stock background shots, candids from warm-ups, and some photographers are there specifically for the purposes of photographing prospects and visitors. It all depends on the assignment, but all of us have to navigate this mess throughout the game.

A shot up the West sideline before the game - It gets really crowded at game time.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Sometimes you get really good candid shots before the game. You also get to see the faces and how the team’s individual and group attitudes are. There are times when it seems that you can predict how a game will go and what sort of energy the players have.

Some informal warmups for the skill players - mainly they seem to be breaking tension.
John Schneider - SB Nation
No one seeing this expression will refuse to publish it. Will Johnson seems “interested” in what’s on the JumboTron.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Ball security drills...
John Schneider - SB Nation

On October 14th, the Hokies came out for their warmups and were loose, very up, and didn’t look like a team that had been beaten on the road the weekend before. It looked like they really wanted to win this, and were confident that they could.

The team was ready for the run on. Sandman was blasting and the crowd was singing it.
John Schneider - SB Nation

But the really slow start worried more than a few folks on the sideline. The first few series were sort of probing duds. Thankfully, Wake Forest also was experiencing the same sorts of fits and starts on offense, so it became a scoreless punting duel for field position in the 1st quarter.

Opening move. Tech started slow again, but so did Wake.
John Schneider - SB Nation

The defenses on both teams seemed to be dominating the contest for quite a while. Tech’s defense, in particular the linebackers, looked effective. The run fits were stuffing up Wake’s running game, and the defensive line was actually getting natural pressure on the Demon Deacons’ backfield. That meant that Coach Marve had some opportunities to dial up some pressures to try to challenge the shaky Wake offense.

Pursuit
John Schneider - SB Nation

Eventually, the Hokies started getting some traction crossing and getting outside. Bhayshul Tuten ended up doing a bit better receiving than running.

Tuten off of a bubble screen tries to get upfield.
John Schneider - SB Nation

And another example of the defensive line getting good penetration and natural pressure on the backfield. That allowed the linebackers to see and react to the slow merge RPO play. It didn’t stop it completely, but the Hokies managed to keep the Wake Forest offense out of the endzone.

The Defensive Line was effective on Saturday.
John Schneider - SB Nation
It seems Bud Foster’s presence on the sidelines brought back some memories other than nostalgia.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Wake needed to double up the Hokie offensive line most of the game.

Wake had to double team block much of the game... and got away with lots of holding.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Pressuring the QB constantly also gets this sort of reaction downfield.

The camera’s little brain saw the ball on this one. The receiver thankfully didn’t see it that well.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Tech’s Special Teams had some issues, there was the brilliant fake punt that turned a defensive end Cole Nelson into a running back for a team leading 18-yard gain and a first down on 4th and too long to not run a gadget on it.

Tucker Holloway lets a ball go on a punt. It might have been better to have fair caught it at the 12.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Tech got backed up twice, this on a good punt that was accompanied by a block in the back penalty.

Because this is where the Hokies ended up starting the series from.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Wake’s defense again managed to get the stop and force Tech to punt to a short field.

And Wake’s run defense was pretty good on Saturday.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Wake was actually moving the ball between the 20’s most of the game.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Sometimes you just catch a guy getting somewhere as fast as possible. Jaylen Jones moves to make a stop.
John Schneider - SB Nation

#1 doing 1 things.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Benji Gosnell gets in on the brother act for the “Gosnell drive”.
John Schneider - SB Nation

No one scored until the 2nd quarter. Tech had earlier missed a field goal attempt but finally Bhayshul Tuten was not going to be denied this touchdown.

Look! I’m a wideout for Trips Left!
John Schneider - SB Nation

Touchdown Bhayshul Tuten!
John Schneider - SB Nation
See?!!!!
John Schneider - SB Nation

Even if it took a review and a delayed blast from the Skipper.

Nowhere for Wake to go.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Stephen Gosnell was the quiet part of the receiving effort shouted out later.
John Schneider - SB Nation
One of those shots. Tuten gets stopped in the backfield.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Wake’s QBs both saw lots of pressure all game.
John Schneider - SB Nation

Sacksburg returned on Saturday courtesy of transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland who racked up most of the sacks. Hopefully someone in the ACC who’s who chain notices his performance. He was impressive on Saturday.

APR Sack number 3...
John Schneider - SB Nation
And sack #4
John Schneider - SB Nation

Someone also needs to note both Stephen Gosnell and Jaylin Lane. Both of them need some serious recognition. They are becoming Kyron Drones’ go to guys.

Jaylin Lane goes in motion - no one covered him... This was the setup for the last TD pass of the game.
John Schneider - SB Nation

There will be an extra for me tomorrow since I got this out on Monday. There is a “Good, Bad, and Ugly” in this - even with the win, so I’ll be pushing that out tomorrow.

Until then,

GO HOKIES!!!

More From Gobbler Country

Loading comments...