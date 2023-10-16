A View from the Sidelines: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

A Variable Weather Start

The photographers basically start drifting on to the field about an hour before kickoff. Mostly we get stock background shots, candids from warm-ups, and some photographers are there specifically for the purposes of photographing prospects and visitors. It all depends on the assignment, but all of us have to navigate this mess throughout the game.

Sometimes you get really good candid shots before the game. You also get to see the faces and how the team’s individual and group attitudes are. There are times when it seems that you can predict how a game will go and what sort of energy the players have.

On October 14th, the Hokies came out for their warmups and were loose, very up, and didn’t look like a team that had been beaten on the road the weekend before. It looked like they really wanted to win this, and were confident that they could.

But the really slow start worried more than a few folks on the sideline. The first few series were sort of probing duds. Thankfully, Wake Forest also was experiencing the same sorts of fits and starts on offense, so it became a scoreless punting duel for field position in the 1st quarter.

The defenses on both teams seemed to be dominating the contest for quite a while. Tech’s defense, in particular the linebackers, looked effective. The run fits were stuffing up Wake’s running game, and the defensive line was actually getting natural pressure on the Demon Deacons’ backfield. That meant that Coach Marve had some opportunities to dial up some pressures to try to challenge the shaky Wake offense.

Eventually, the Hokies started getting some traction crossing and getting outside. Bhayshul Tuten ended up doing a bit better receiving than running.

And another example of the defensive line getting good penetration and natural pressure on the backfield. That allowed the linebackers to see and react to the slow merge RPO play. It didn’t stop it completely, but the Hokies managed to keep the Wake Forest offense out of the endzone.

Wake needed to double up the Hokie offensive line most of the game.

Pressuring the QB constantly also gets this sort of reaction downfield.

Tech’s Special Teams had some issues, there was the brilliant fake punt that turned a defensive end Cole Nelson into a running back for a team leading 18-yard gain and a first down on 4th and too long to not run a gadget on it.

Tech got backed up twice, this on a good punt that was accompanied by a block in the back penalty.

Wake’s defense again managed to get the stop and force Tech to punt to a short field.

No one scored until the 2nd quarter. Tech had earlier missed a field goal attempt but finally Bhayshul Tuten was not going to be denied this touchdown.

Even if it took a review and a delayed blast from the Skipper.

Sacksburg returned on Saturday courtesy of transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland who racked up most of the sacks. Hopefully someone in the ACC who’s who chain notices his performance. He was impressive on Saturday.

Someone also needs to note both Stephen Gosnell and Jaylin Lane. Both of them need some serious recognition. They are becoming Kyron Drones’ go to guys.

There will be an extra for me tomorrow since I got this out on Monday. There is a “Good, Bad, and Ugly” in this - even with the win, so I’ll be pushing that out tomorrow.

Until then,

GO HOKIES!!!