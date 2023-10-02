A View from the Sideline: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Pre-game was busy, and the stadium filled pretty quickly. There is that time, as viewed from the press box, where Lane is just quiet, sort of the calm before the storm.

We had a flyover - it was too dark at the National Anthem’s time of 7:55 so the airlifter made several passes around the stadium before departing the area.

This coaching staff still has pre-game warmup issues. The team is usually not completely out of the locker room for very long, and the activities are jumbled up and disorganized. The building mass of visitors doesn’t help matters.

Other than two unfortunate plays, both for touchdowns, the defense actually put good pressure on both Phil Jurkovec and the Pitt backfield. It was probably the best aggregate defensive performance of the season.

Of course, the main sparkplug for the Hokie offense turned out to be the play of Kyron Drones. While he wasn’t perfect, he dynamically changed the way the Hokie offense was called and executed. Almost all to the better.

One thing was really obvious, is that Bowen avoided a fixed pocket for most of the game. Drones was allowed to get outside and chose a receiver or to pull the ball in and take off.

The defensive line was getting decent natural pressure for the entire game. Coach Marve looked like he was swapping guys out like hockey lines, and there was definitely a fresh approach to linebacker run fits.

The first TD pass for Drones for the evening. Just wish that I had a transporter to get the other side of this. I had asked Da’Quan Felton, in the offseason press sessions, what his favorite route package was. He responded, “I just wanna fly.”

Well Quan got to fly on this one, for six, too.

How about the Old #1...

The Hokies actually got some decent blocking going when they were inside the 10.

Stephen Gosnell spend a good deal of the evening sucking up coverage opportunities, but he did make a huge difference with this critical grab.

Bhayshul Tuten can fly... or at least he is giving the impression that he can. What was surprising is that Tuten was reputed to be an inside power runner. Last evening the was used to attack the edges, and only sometimes went through the ‘A’ gap. It was an impressive evening for him.

#1 Shall not be denied. This from the Pitt 6 yard line and Drones decides that he was absolutely going to score.

Unfortunately, the NCAA rules about being too happy regarding scoring under any circumstances difficult or not, this resulted in a flag and a critical 15-yard penalty on the kickoff.

You hate to publish things like this but it’s necessary to show that Drones was being blitzed and run-dogged constantly after the 2nd quarter. It was bad enough in the first, but Narduzzi doesn’t spare the horses on defense, and knew that he had to get his team to stop the Drones-Tuten express. This time his guys did it.

But the Hokies got it back with a beautiful deep crossing route from Jaylin Lane.

Of course, everyone has seen this one, but this is where I saw it.

And To Wrap... EVERYONE IN HOKIES NATION LOVES You Know Who.

Next game we’ll be photographing will be the Wake Forest game on Homecoming Saturday, October 14th. Hopefully I will have my camera recording issues fixed. I should have cleared the memory and factory reset its little brain. I kept finding settings that were conducive to photographing sepia toned stills in a studio setting. It’s taken a few sessions to get everything working properly, but the lens is larger, and the picture quality is denser than my action camera. I think that I have it stabilized, now, and will be testing it around campus this week to see how the new settings work. There have been lots of changes going on, so maybe a campus photo essay is called for.

GO HOKIES!!!