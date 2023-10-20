Virginia Tech basketball: Lady Hokies ranked No. 8 in preseason AP poll

The records keep on coming for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program.

The Associated Press released its preseason poll this week, and the Hokies came in at No. 8. It’s the highest preseason ranking for the program in school history. This comes after the Lady Hokies made it to the Final Four for the first time — men’s or women’s — in Virginia Tech history.

The Hokies should have another outstanding team again in 2023-24 under head coach Kenny Brooks. Tech’s top stars, Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley, are back. Additionally, the Hokies hit the transfer portal to replace Taylor Soule, Kayana Traylor and Cayla King. Virginia Tech’s veteran newcomers are F Rose Micheaux (Minnesota), G/F Matilda Ekh (Michigan State) and G/F Olivia Summiel (Wake Forest). Replacing Soule, Traylor and King won’t be easy, as the Hokies lose 30 points per game from the three departed stars.

However, Micheaux (14 PPG), Ekh (12 PPG) and Summiel (7 PPG) should be able to replace that scoring. Micheaux and Summiel are also outstanding rebounders, while Ekh is an excellent long-range shooter, making her an ideal replacement for King.

It should be another fun year in Blacksburg, as Brooks has built one of the best programs in the country. Two of Tech’s opponents this year are preseason No. 1 LSU (who came from behind to defeat the Hokies in the Final Four) and No. 3 Iowa.

The Hokies open the season on Monday, Nov. 6, against High Point in Blacksburg. Three days later, Tech plays Iowa in Charlotte.

Congratulations, Lady Hokies.