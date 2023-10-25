Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse: How to watch, stream, series history and odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 2-1) return to action on Thursday night, hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) in front of a sold-out crowd under the lights at Lane Stadium.

You don't have to tell any fan how special night games are in Blacksburg — specifically Thursday night games.

This is a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions. The Hokies began the season 1-3, with three consecutive ugly losses to Purdue, Rutgers and Marshall. Since that time, Tech has defeated Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, with a road loss at Florida State in between the two victories.

Meanwhile, the Orange began the year 4-0 but have struggled since ACC play began. Syracuse has lost three consecutive games by double digits to Clemson, North Carolina and Florida State.

Each team’s offense features a dual-threat quarterback. Garrett Shrader stars for Syracuse. The 6-foot-4 senior from Charlotte is completing 62% of his passes for 1,371 yards, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Shrader is second on the team with 358 rushing yards and six more touchdowns.

It’s no coincidence Virginia Tech has played much better since Kyron Drones took over in Week 3. While he struggled early, Drones continues to improve each and has six touchdown passes and only one interception. He is second on the team in rushing with 344 yards and leads Tech with four rushing touchdowns.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen, stream, or bet on Virginia Tech’s game vs. Syracuse.

When: Thursday, Oct. 26

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Matt Barrie [play-by-play], Dan Mullen [analyst] and Harry Lyles Jr. [sideline]

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: fubo TV [try it free]

Weather: 63 degrees, mostly cloudy, 3% chance of showers, with 2 MPH winds

Series history: Syracuse leads the series, 11-8, having won the previous two meetings. The two teams have only met twice since coming to the ACC. The series dates back to 1964, and VT holds a 6-3 edge in Blacksburg.

Odds: Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite, with an O/U of 46.5, per BetMGM